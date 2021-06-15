MCQUADY — Lora E. Mattingly, 99, of McQuady, died June 13, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and retired from Breckinridge Memorial Hospital Dietary Department.
Survivors include two daughters, Loretta Newton and Betty Hebert.
Service: 12 p.m. Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady, under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McQuady Cemetery in McQuady. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: American Cancer Society.
Commented