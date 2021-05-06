Lora Hawes, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at Wellington Parc of Owensboro on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the age of 99. She was born in Springer, New Mexico, the fifth of six children and the only daughter of the late Jacob Thompson Hawes and Sara Alice Hawes (née Richards).
When Lora was nine, her mother passed away from cancer, and she then lived with her uncle, George Hawes, and his wife, Ruth, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. At age 14, she moved to be with the family in Daviess County, where she lived with her uncle, Ben T. Hawes, his wife, Dorothy, and their daughter, Abby Hawes Mercer. Lora was always appreciative of the kindness of her extended family following the death of her mother, especially that of Dot and Ben.
She attended Daviess County High School and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy. On New Year’s Eve of 1940, she married the love of her life, Holloway Hawes, who was her fifth cousin. Lora lived in Maceo with her in-laws during Holloway’s Naval service in World War II. Following the war, they moved to West Lafayette, Indiana, where she willingly lived in meager conditions as he completed his civil engineering degree. They then moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where Holloway pursued his engineering career. With their three children, they relocated to the family farm in Daviess County in 1957. There, she lovingly restored and maintained Holloway’s family home in Maceo, where she lived for more than 40 years. Over the years, she worked in clerical, bookkeeping and secretarial positions and as a teacher’s aide at Maceo Elementary School.
Lora very much valued education and was a lifelong learner. An exceptionally competent individual, she lived out her belief that any job worth doing was worth doing well. As with most women of her generation, she largely devoted her life to her children and her home, where she was an exceptional cook and homemaker, hosting memorable holiday family gatherings and parties. She was of the Christian faith and knew her Bible well. Her social activities included many years as an active member of the Married Ladies Reading Club and of the General Evan Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, holding leadership positions in both.
Lora was known for many things, including her love of family, kindness, character, common sense and quick wit. In her later years, her brightest days were spent surrounded by loved ones, playing cards with friends, spoiling her grandchildren and talking with everyone about what was going on in their lives.
Mrs. Hawes was also preceded in death by her husband, Holloway Hawes; five brothers, William Sterett Hawes, Jacob Thompson Hawes, Travis Richards Hawes, Samuel Arthur Hawes and Buford Arvin Hawes; and her sons-in-law, Stephen Lyons and Joe Levine.
Those who remain to honor her memory are her three children, Alice Hawes Levine of Clifton, Virginia; George Bright Hawes and his wife, Cindy, and Patsy Hawes Gordon and her husband, Bobby, all of Maceo; her grandchildren, Julie Hawes Gordon (Sale) of Maceo, Brian Lee Hawes (Erin) of Lexington and Catherine Gordon Crabtree (Brandon) of Owensboro; and her great-grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Larry and Dalton Gordon, Olivia, Austin and Adelaide Hawes, Avram, Amelia and Ava Crabtree and Matthew, Andrew and David Lester.
The service for Mrs. Hawes will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with the Rev. Rex Whiteman officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge side of the building.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Wellington Parc of Owensboro and to her elder sitters who were so good to her, particularly Joyce Jefford.
Those wishing to honor the memory of Lora Hawes may contribute to The Married Ladies Reading Club or the General Evan Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Mrs. Lora Hawes at www.glenncares.com.
Commented