HARTFORD — Lora Mae Morris Grant, 68, of Hartford, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday morning, March 20, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a courageous four-plus year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Lora Mae was born March 24, 1952, to the late Guffie and Lois Evans Morris of Horse Branch. A 1970 graduate of Ohio County High, she was an employee at Rice Drugs in Beaver Dam for 35 years as one of the best pharmacy technicians ever. She was a delight to work with, as expressed by many co-workers and beloved by customers of the store for her ever-cheerful attitude, a kind word, and willingness to help.
She attended and was a long-time member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ at Renfrow. She was a trusted friend to all that knew her.
Lora Mae loved traveling—especially to the mountains and ocean—to see new places, trying new and exotic dishes, shopping, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially the light of her life, granddaughter Zoey Mae Wise.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Neil Grant; daughters, Erin Michelle Grant, of Owensboro, and Hillary Mae (Bobby) Wise, of Hartford; granddaughter, Zoey Mae; sister, Annette (Neil) Taylor, of Rosine; brother, Rickie (Kris) Morris, of Springfield, Tennessee, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lora Mae was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Reggie Morris Sr.; nephew, Jeffrey Scott Morris; great-nephew, Hunter Scott Morris; and niece, Keri Beth Taylor.
Services for Lora Mae will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Joe Van Roberts officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. that day until time for the service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Lora Mae’s family would like to express their deepest thanks to Dr. Vandana Abramson, P.A. Adam Stater, the staff at Vanderbilt’s One Hundred Oaks Breast Center and Infusion Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Ohio County Hospice for their loving care in her final days.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her name to Ohio County Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Lora Mae Grant by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
