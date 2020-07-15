Lora Stewart, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Owensboro Center. She was born on January 3, 1941, in Daviess County to the late Edward and Clara Cauley. She worked for Johnson’s Packing, Gant’s Egg, and Cigar Factory. She is preceded in death by her husband, Randell Stewart; two daughters, Sandra and Debbie; two brothers, Randell and Roger Cauley; and a grandson, Terry.
Survivors include her two sons, Kenneth Stewart and Scottie Stewart; two grandchildren, Kenny Wayne Stewart (Angie), Ashley Alsup (Kevin); two great-grandchildren, Addison and Noah Alsup; four sisters, Beverly Johnson, Melva Hagan, Helen Howard, and Pam Hidenrite.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
