On May 21, 2020, Miss Loralee Wright made her journey to be with the Lord. She was born March 17, 1956, in Chihuahua, Mexico. Lora became a citizen of the United States on Jan. 18, 1990, in Louisville with the help of her sister and best friend for 50 years, Linda Lucas. Lora graduated from the Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville. Lora was very devoted to her faith. Everyone that knew her knows what a spirited young lady she was. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed talking to people she would meet on her walks in the hallways at her home at Garden Grace. Lora enjoyed family gatherings, music, loved to laugh and loved to make you laugh. She also enjoyed sitting outside on our patio and listening to the different kinds of birds.
Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her best, best friend and sister, Linda Lucas of Owensboro; sister Louise Rogers (Bruce) of Owensboro; Bruce Rogers Jr. of Versailles, Crystal LaRroche, Kayla Main (Chris), and Landon Kruger of Owensboro, Zach Riggs of Sebree, Chris Rogers of Owensboro, Gavin Rogers of Lexington, Patricia Crowley and Joe Lucas (Jean), both of Sebree, Kenneth Lucas of Evansville, and Kim Cassidy of Owensboro; and numerous friends.
Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be private. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery.
Lora, you will be remembered always and greatly missed.
We would like to give a big appreciation to Dr. Decker. Thank you for the phone calls every morning to keep us updated. Thank you to OHRH staff and Hospice for the care you gave our loved one.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
