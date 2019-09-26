Lorene Glenn, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Dec. 6, 1924, in Daviess County to the late James Aubrey and Mary Rose Ambs Hodskins. Lorene was a devout Catholic and a faithful member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and Precious Blood Catholic Church. She lived her life for her family and found great pleasure in cooking and tending to her flowers. In her final years, Lorene found a great companion with her dog, Molly.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hillary “Jodie” Glenn; three of her sons, Joseph “Donnie” Glenn, Herbert Glenn and James E. “Jimmy” Glenn; and two grandchildren, Keith Calhoun and Tyler Glenn.
Lorene is survived by her daughters, Imelda Madison (John Mark) of Owensboro and Della Pass (Kevin) of Newburgh; three sons, Gene Glenn (Elaine) of West Louisville, Bill Glenn (Brenda) of Owensboro and Wayne Glenn (Tammy) of West Louisville; 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.
The funeral Mass for Lorene Glenn will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with Father Suneesh Mathew officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
