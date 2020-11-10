LIVERMORE — Lorene Riggs Penrod, 92, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Lorene Riggs was born August 12, 1928 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Hugh and Mae Taylor Riggs and was married to Claude Donald Penrod November 18, 1950. Lorene was a homemaker and member of Calhoun Christian Church. She enjoyed listening to music and spending time with both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Lorene was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald Penrod, who died February 25, 2008; by her two daughters, Donna Dever Elder and Nelda Penrod; and by a granddaughter, Lorraine Dever.
Survivors include a son, Hugh Penrod (Janet) of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Brian Dever, Lori Baxley (Brian) and Nathan Penrod (Amanda); and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Jonathan Turner and Ken Frizzell officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Lorene’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Lorene’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Lorene’s services will be streamed live on at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday.
The Lorene Penrod family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
