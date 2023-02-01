BEAVER DAM — Lorene (Robinson) Fulkerson, 91, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Mar. 24, 1931, in Ohio County. She was the daughter of Harvey and Irene (Embry) Robinson, also of Ohio County. Lorene married Thomas Carl Fulkerson Oct. 18, 1950, in Corinth, Mississippi. Mrs. Fulkerson was a homemaker and lifelong member of Pond Run Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, tending her vegetable garden, traveling with friends, and family vacations.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fulkerson was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carl Fulkerson; son, Robert Keith Fulkerson; brother, Rayburn Robinson; great-grandson, Caleb Barnes; and great-granddaughter, Claire Elizabeth Embry.
Mrs. Fulkerson is survived by three children, Shirley Ann (Malcolm) Barnes of Chiggerville, James L. (Susan) Fulkerson of Hartford, and Glenn D. Fulkerson of Madison, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Delona Fulkerson; grandchildren, Malcolm S. T. J. Barnes, Joseph H. R. (Carrie) Barnes, Joshua T. (Haley) Fulkerson, Jillian L. (Brandon) Embry, Zachary B. (Laura) Fulkerson, Nicholas K. (Natasha) Fulkerson, Nathan (Kristin) Fulkerson, Kaitlyn P. (Evan) Reitz, Ashley L. Fulkerson, Madelyn S. Fulkerson, Thomas R. Fulkerson, and Benjamin J. Fulkerson; and 15 great-grandchildren, Chloe Barnes, Elijah Fulkerson, Isaac Fulkerson, Silas Embry, Samuel Embry, Audrey Embry, Oliver Fulkerson, Adeline Fulkerson, Evelyn Kate Fulkerson, Bennett Fulkerson, Ayden Fulkerson, Aria Fulkerson, Adley Fulkerson, Karlie Fulkerson, and Kaylie Fulkerson.
The family wishes to express their grateful appreciation of Mrs. Fulkerson’s devoted caregivers and Hospice of Ohio County.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Joshua Thomas Fulkerson officiating. Burial will follow in Pond Run Cemetery in Echols. Friends may visit with Mrs. Fulkerson’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Pond Run Cemetery Fund, c/o Shirley Barnes, 468 Chiggerville Lane, Beaver Dam, KY 42320 or Claire Foundation, Inc c/o Brandon Embry, 3824 Horsemint Trail, Lexington, KY 40509.
