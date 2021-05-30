Lorenza Dow “L.D.” Knight, 97, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Owensboro, under the care of Hospice. Born at home Oct. 2, 1923, in Hanson, he was the son of E. L. and Amy Knight.
He graduated from Hanson High School in 1941 and was awarded a basketball scholarship from Georgetown College. His college was interrupted by World War II when he served from 1943 through 1945, including service in Europe (ETO) with the U.S. Army Air Corps 436th Airborne Troop Carriers in 1944 through 1945. After the war, he returned to Georgetown College to continue his education and to play college basketball. There, he met and married his lifelong partner, Edna Marks of Bardstown. He graduated from Georgetown College and obtained a master’s degree and Rank I from Western Kentucky University. He began his long career in education as a teacher and coach in Charleston, Missouri, and principal of Calhoun High School (1957-1969) and Harrodsburg High School (1969-1977). He was the director of the Migrant Education Program in Kentucky from 1978 until his retirement in 1985.
L.D. moved to Owensboro from Harrodsburg in April 2013 after his wife, Edna, died in September 2012. He resided at One Park Place until his death.
L.D. was a Christian, member of First Baptist Church Owensboro and an active member of the Baptist Church throughout his life, having taught adult Sunday school for over 50 years at Calhoun Baptist Church and Harrodsburg Baptist Church.
L.D. fell in love with golf late in life. He and Edna enjoyed playing golf with their many friends at Bright Leaf Golf Course, Danville Country Club and in Florida during the winters for 27 years. L.D. influenced and encouraged many students over his years as principal. He was proud of all of the accomplishments of his students. He was always encouraging, supportive and a positive influence for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending as many of their activities as possible. He was always ready with a good joke. He lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by family and friends.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for his caregivers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother Carl Griffin; and sister Rosalie LeGrand.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Knight (Linda) of Owensboro and Mark Knight (Pam) of Somerset; grandchildren Andrew Knight (Rose Ann) of Lexington, Jay Knight (Missy) of Nashville, Tennessee, Matthew Knight (Sarah) of Somerset and Katie Knight of Somerset; and 11 great-grandchildren.
L.D. will be interred at a graveside service beside his wife, Edna, in the family plot at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Bardstown Cemetery, 801 N. Third St., Bardstown.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sims Funeral Home in Harrodsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Georgetown College in Georgetown.
