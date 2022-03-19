Loretta “Dolly” Rather, 79, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Hancock County native was born on August 17, 1942, to the late Casper Elmo Voyles and Maudie McDaniel Voyles. Loretta graduated from Daviess County High School, class of 1960. She used her sewing skills to not only make clothes for her daughters when they were small but as an employee of Bacon’s for 15 years. Loretta then opened her own business, Loretta’s Alterations, before retiring in 2014. She enjoyed working on crossword and jigsaw puzzles and was an avid reader. One of her favorite activities was her morning devotions with her Bible and a cup of coffee on the patio. Loretta loved her God and her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church since 2008.
In addition to her parents, Loretta also was preceded in death by her husband, Chester “Chet” Rather in 2016; grandson, Christopher Goldman; siblings, Basil Voyles, RayEtta Robbins, Walter Voyles, and Corvill Voyles; her first husband, Donald Hagan in 1964; and brother-in-law, Thomas Roemer.
Those who remain to honor her memory include her four daughters, Kim Johnson, Donna (Allen) Allgood, Lori Ann (Greg) Carr, and Cara (Ed) Cooper; stepsons, Mark Rather and Brian (Sherri) Rather; grandchildren, Donald Goldman (Jennifer), Michael Cooper (Jackie), Kayla Rather, Jimmy Hook (Megan), Joshua Cooper (Torrey), Emily Allgood, Marka Rather, Rebecca Gray (Jeremy), Jessica Stovall (Logan), Nick Cooper, Zach Johnson, Jared Carr, Cody Rather (Livia), and Jordan Carr; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis Roemer and Casper Voyles Jr.; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Voyles and Charlene (Art) Damin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Loretta Rather will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from noon until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Ln., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for the family of Loretta Rather may be left at www.glenncares.com.
