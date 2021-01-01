Loretta Harrington Meserve, 87, of Owensboro, formerly of Knottsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born June 8, 1933, in Owensboro to the late Carl and Hattie Harrington. Loretta was a lifelong member of St. William Catholic Church. She retired from the Daviess County Board of Education, where she loved her job as a bus driver and monitor. Loretta was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jake Meserve; her children, Mike Roberson, David Roberson and Patricia Bolen; and her brother, Everett “Bunky” English.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Debbie) Roberson, Dianne (Chris) Margle and Melissa Bermudez; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. William Catholic Church in Knottsville. Burial will follow in St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All who attend the visitation and service for Mrs. Meserve shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. William Catholic Church, 9545 KY-144, Philpot, KY 42366 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Loretta Meserve may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
