LEITCHFIELD — Loretta Marie Koelzer Robinson, 57, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home. She was born in Upton, California, on March 22, 1962, to the late Joseph Koelzer and Barbara Watson Bovay. Loretta enjoyed sewing, crocheting, taking care of her pets and spending time with her family.
Loretta was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Koelzer; and a half-brother, Joey.
Loretta is survived by her children, Elizabeth (John Hoover) Johnson, James Ray (Beverly Givens) Johnson and Jennifer Johnson; and her grandchildren, Alexis, Alan and Jeremie Givens, James and Emilee Kessinger, Richard Moss and Jayden Johnson.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Robinson
