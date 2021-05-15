Loretta Williams Cummins, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, after a short illness. She was born Sept. 17, 1940, in McLean County to the late Paul and Katherine Ridenour Williams. Loretta formerly worked as a beautician and was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church, where she was very active. She was a huge KWC sports supporter and a member of the All American Club for many years. Loretta loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lena Brown and Edna Ray Sanders.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Luther Cummins; brother Roy Williams and his late wife, Sylvia; niece and caregiver, Kellye Sims and her husband, Mark; and special nieces Dina, Kim, Darla and Lana.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory officiated by the Rev. Eddie Duke. Burial will follow in Richland Baptist Church Cemetery in Livermore. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the All American Club/Panther Express, 3000 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
