Loretta Williams, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023, at the Carmel Home with her family by her side. The Daviess County native was born May 9, 1934, to the late Alfred Williams and Loeva Justus Williams. Loretta worked at G.E. for many years and later became the manager of AAA Insurance and Travel Agency. Her commitment to the community led to her involvement in many business and community organizations, especially the Rotary Club, where she was District Governor and traveled extensively on their behalf.
Loretta took particular pride in spearheading the effort to raise donations to fight polio by collecting quarters. Thousands of dollars were raised and she earned the nickname “two-bit” Governor. Loretta was a devoted and long-time member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Having never married, she always loved family gatherings and was “the favorite aunt”, taking care of others and being involved in their lives. Loretta loved music, exercise, and travel.
The family wants to express special appreciation to the Sisters and caring staff at the Carmel Home.
In addition to her parents, Loretta also was preceded in death by her siblings, Lois Williams, Dorothy Raley, and Emma Cecil.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Kenny Williams and her sister, Wanda Ferguson, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, at the Carmel Home. A burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the Carmel Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Rotary Club of Owensboro, P.O. Box 392, Owensboro, KY 42302-0392.
Condolences and memories for Loretta’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
