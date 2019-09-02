Lori Ann (Bowman) Weldon, 53, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with ALS. The daughter of the late Robert Dean and Joan Crews Bowman, Lori was born Feb. 4, 1966, in Louisville. Lori had a passion for music and received her B.A. in music education from the University of Louisville. She played multiple instruments and was the music education and musical theater instructor at Providence High School in Clarksville, Indiana for many years.
Lori is survived by her husband, John Weldon; daughter, Courtney McHatton (Christian); grandchildren, Tatum and Addalynn McHatton; sisters, Debbie Horan (Gary) and Denise White (Mark); brothers, Kevin (Mary Ann) and Brent Bowman; and a boatload of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany. Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday in the Kraft Charlestown Road Chapel with private burial in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany.
Contributions in Lori's memory may be made to the ALS Assoc., P. O. Box 37022, Boone IA 50037 or the Muscular Dystrophy Assoc., 161 N. Clark, Ste. 3550, Chicago IL 60601.
Kraft Funeral Service is honored to assist the Weldon family. Online condolences may be made at www.kraftfs.com.
Commented