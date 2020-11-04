Lori Brooke Shelton DeJarnette, 62, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Surrounded by her immediate family, Lori was set free from her 20-year-long fearless battle with kidney disease after a life full of love, laughter and farm chores.
Lori was born May 11, 1958, to George Ellis “Bud” and Coy Shelton in Evansville, Indiana. Baptized at Masonville Baptist Church in her early teen years, she went on to graduate from Daviess County High School in 1976. One summer job at Noble Romans and a first date to feed the squirrels at Legion Park later, she fell in love with her soulmate, Mark. They married in 1980 and settled in Owensboro. After giving birth to their oldest son, Zachary, in 1981, they embarked on a new journey — The Family Farm — arriving in Hawesville in 1983. A second son, Morgan, entered the picture in 1984 and their one and only daughter, Erin, in 1986 completed the DeJarnette family, at least for that generation.
Lori, Mark and their children spent the next several years creating life on the farm. She enjoyed raising her kids in a simple yet hardworking environment. Feeding animals, collecting chicken eggs, weaning piglets, harvesting tobacco, mowing and tending a big garden are just a few of the chores Lori employed to teach her children the ways of life as she saw it.
From her many working years at Daviess County Hospital and the Hancock County School system, she made an impact on every person she encountered. Always a story to tell and a lesson to learn from it, Lori had the gift of gab. Even though some of her tall tales can’t be corroborated, we love her for each and every one and will continue to tell them for years to come.
Lori had a special connection with each of her 12 grandchildren, who affectionately called her Grandmama. Holiday costumes, snake gourd painting and famous barnyard bungles made up some of the many activities while in her care. She truly cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren and felt abundantly blessed to be surrounded with so many.
Lori’s immeasurable faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, coupled with her sweet and tender temperament, is what carried her through the most difficult days. She will be lovingly remembered for both, as her legacy to persevere during hardship is a true testament of hope.
Lori is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mark DeJarnette; sons Zachary and wife Malena DeJarnette and Morgan and wife Heather DeJarnette; daughter Erin and husband Eric Fulkerson; her grandchildren, Griffin, Abram, Maxwell, Rowen, Lyla, Bryar, Xander, Mallori, Oonagh, Coy, Beckham and Ember; and her siblings, Arithia (Richard) Knox, William Shelton, George (Sheila) Shelton, Jennifer (Michael) Rogers and Greg (Patricia) Shelton.
Visitation is set to be from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville. Her final resting will take place privately on the family farm at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy and condolences can be made in the form of donations sent to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
