WEST POINT — Lori Crabtree, 49, of West Point, formerly of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Louisville. Lori Ann Howard, a daughter of Carl Ray and Patricia Higgs Jewell, was born April 20, 1971, in Owensboro. She was a 1989 Graduate of McLean County High School.
Lori was preceded in death by a son, Shay Crabtree, who died Nov. 2, 2011.
Survivors include five sons, Carl Howard and Truth Crabtree, both of Owensboro, Jaxson Crabtree of Clarksville, Tennessee, Brandon Peay of Owensboro and Theran Peay of West Point; a daughter, Jordin Crabtree of Clarksville; her parents, Pat and Carl Jewell of Beech Grove; and a brother, Wayne Howard of Paducah.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Friends may visit with Lori’s family from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Lori’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Tuesday on www.muster
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Lori’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Lori Crabtree family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Lori Crabtree Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Lori at mus
