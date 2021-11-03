BEAVER DAM — Lorita Marie “Lori” Whittaker, 50, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at OHRH in Owensboro. Lori was born in Eldorado, Illinois to Phillip Drone and Kathy Quigley.
Lori was a loving mother with a heart of gold. Her three boys were the light of her life. Lori was a graduate of South Eastern Illinois College. She worked as an RN at several local hospitals. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Her favorite pastime was spending Wednesday afternoons with her sister Mendy and her nieces. She spent all of her free time with her sons and daughters-in-law Mary and Mikayla.
Survivors include her three sons, Luke (Mary) Whittaker, Mason (Mikayla) Whittaker and Nate Whittaker; mother Kathy (Dave) Quigley; father Phillip Drone; brother Josh (Virginia) Drone; sister Mendy (David) Brownd; nieces Lucy and Macy Brownd; and nephews Austin Brownd and Jacob (Shandi) Brownd.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. David Bullock officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
