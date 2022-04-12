LEWISPORT — Lorraine Davis Anderson, 75, of Lewisport, passed away April 9, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born August 10, 1946, in Ohio County, to the late Robert and Nina Davis. Lorraine retired as a hairdresser after 30 years of service and had many faithful clients. She enjoyed shopping, especially antiquing. She was a wonderful grandmother, a best friend to everyone, and selflessly devoted to her family. Lorraine was a talented cook and decorator and expert seamstress. She had a positive outlook on life, always seeing her cup as half full.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Irvin Anderson; her children, Rashel (Charles Keelin) Anderson, Irvin Jr. (Deanna) Anderson, and John Robert Anderson; her grandchildren, Ashlyn Anderson-Keelin, Erin Anderson, Austin Anderson, and Andrew Anderson; her siblings, Robert (June) Davis, Donald (Marty) Davis, and Todd (Cindy) Davis; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, her chocolate lab, Toby.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hancock County Christian Church. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Lorraine Anderson may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented