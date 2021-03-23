CENTRAL CITY — Lorraine Grace Hill Dozer, 93, of Central City, passed away on Sunday, Mach 21, 2021, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab under hospice care. Lorraine was born on April 2, 1927, in Horton, Kansas, to Evelyn and Clyde Hill. She married Richard Emerson Dozer, sharing his life for 66 years. She and Richard were very involved in the Boy Scouts of American program when their boys were growing up. Lorraine received the Silver Fawn Award, the highest award for women in scouting. Lorraine was also honored with the Kentucky Colonel Award for her role in the scouting program. She was such an asset to her church and community over the years, having served in many capacities. In 1973, she was named Woman of the Year by the Business and Professional Women’s Club for her work on the History of Central City Centennial book. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, President of the Women of the Church in Muhlenberg Presbyterial, President of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, member of Coal Dusters Square Dance Club, active in Owensboro Emmaus movement, Big Brothers/Big Sisters Organization, The Literary Council, and in later years, she and Richard were volunteers at the Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Lorraine retired from Western Kentucky Gas after working there many years.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her mother and father; brother, Jerry Hill; step-mother, Cora Hill; and step-father, Phil Hill.
Survivors include her sons, Jerry Richard (Terri) Dozer, of Greenville, Terry Robert Dozer (Mary Jo), of Central City, Charles Frederick (Ann), of Central City, David Alan (Karla), of Elizabethtown, and Ronald Glenn (Tammy), of Greenville; daughter, Kathryn Dianne Robison (Carl), of Corydon; half-brothers, Cary and Carroll Hill; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Joe Cates officiating. Burial in Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
