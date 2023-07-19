Lorrie Marshelle Watt Finegan, 58, of Owensboro, died Saturday, July 15, 2023. She was born Feb. 19, 1965, to the late James and Patricia Watt. After graduating from high school, she attended college for a while before pursuing a banking career in California. She continued to hone her skills as an awesome cook and spent countless hours reading books by her favorite authors.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Finegan; two children, Ryan Andrew Watt Finegan and Liam James Watt Finegan; three sisters, Amy Driskill (Mark), Bethany Travis (Jeff), and Kelly Teague (T.J.); her cousin, Tammy Outlaw, with whom Lorrie loved spending time whenever there was an opportunity; and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts to help with final expenses are appreciated. Donations can be made to the Lorrie Finegan Account c/o McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West Fifth St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
