Lottis Croslin Owens Doty, 91, of Philpot, formerly of Bowling Green, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 1:13 a.m. in Owensboro. She was born in Warren County to the late James A. and Martha Ford Croslin. Widow of Oscar Owens and Iria Doty. She was a member of Greenhill United Methodist Church and retired from the Derby/Union Underwear/Fruit of the Loom.
She is survived by her niece, Dianne Cox (Bruce) of Philpot; her nephews, Dewayne Henderson of Murray, James Croslin of Tennessee, Eugene Croslin (Judy) of Philpot and David Croslin (Linda) of Bowling Green; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday with the service starting at 1 p.m. at J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in the Bethany Community Cemetery.
