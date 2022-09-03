HARTFORD — Lou Della Barnard, 92, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home. She was born March 6, 1930, in Olaton, the daughter of the late William and Finis Young Nabours. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, worked at G.E., and was a homemaker. Lou Della enjoyed gardening, quilting, reading books, and Andy Griffin.
Lou Della was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Quinton Lee Nabours and Dewey Dee Nabours; daughter, Kathie; husband, Van Maze, who died in 1967; and husband, Charles Barnard, who died in 2008.
Survivors include two daughters, Janet (J.C.) Phelps and Rebecca (Eddie) Greer; brother, Raleigh (Joyce) Nabours; sister, Blenda (Eugene) Filback; four grandsons, Jeff, Todd, Chad, and Jeremy Phelps; three granddaughters, Crystal Beatty, Heidi (Beau) Patton, and Desirae Hall; 12 great-grandchildren; special friend, Richard (Tabitha) Phelps; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, with Bro. Larry Embry officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented