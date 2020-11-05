HARDINSBURG — Louella Arnold, 79, of Falls of Rough, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Breckinridge Health. She was a retired cook and waitress.
Survivors include her sons, Eddie Arnold Jr., Kenny Arnold and Glenn Arnold; brothers Jerry Kennedy and Ray Kennedy; and sisters Anna Mae Drane, Dottie Matthews, Pauline “Polly” Basham, Aretta Greer and Denise Hunt.
Service: Noon Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: English Baptist Church Cemetery near Ammons. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy: WHAS Crusade for Children.
