Louella Winkler Aull, of Owensboro, passed away at the Carmel Home Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. She was born in Daviess County to the late Cletus and Myrtle Gilmore Winkler.
Louella was devoted to her husband and children; her family was her life. She entered nursing school at the age of 51 and worked in home health care for many years. Louella was an active and longtime member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was generous with her time and served many people in various ways.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Marvin Aull, in 2012.
Louella is survived by two sons, Rodney Aull of Owensboro and Rick Aull of Utica; two daughters, Diana Worthington (Dean) of Owensboro and Janet Millay (Frankie) of Philpot; eight grandchildren, Brandon Aull (Samantha), Travis Aull, Jay Aull, Sabrina Lee (Kevin), Chantelle Storm (Justin), Chelsea Hedden (Kaleb), Matthew Millay and Austin Millay; two step-grandchildren, Ryan Worthington (Mallory) and Aaron Worthington (Mandy); eight great-grandchildren (and one on the way!); sisters, Ernestine Winkler of Owensboro and Helen Winkler of Seattle; and nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will
be 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will follow. Due to health directives, family and friends shall wear protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building. Entombment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane No. 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Louella Winkler Aull may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
