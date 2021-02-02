LIVERMORE — Louie Dickerson, 69, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home in Livermore. Dale Ray Dickerson was born July 13, 1951 in Paducah, Kentucky to the late David Lige “Popeye” and Bertha Mae “Sis” Davis Dickerson, was married to the former Vanessa Lynn King March 12, 1973 and was better known as “Louie” to both his family and friends. Louie retired from A & S Fabricating in Livermore and was a member of the Baptist Faith. He was a HAM Radio operator, enjoyed gardening and riding around Livermore in his golf cart. In addition to his parents, Louie was preceded in death by a son, Louie Ray Dickerson.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Vanessa Dickerson; and a son, Brian Dickerson of Livermore.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Louie’s family. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Louie’s services will be streamed live on at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.
