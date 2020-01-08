Louis Anthony "Tony" Conder II, 52, of Owensboro, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Sept. 18, 1967, in Owensboro to Louis Anthony Conder Sr. and Mary Sandra May Conder. Tony joined Kentucky National Guard at age 17. He joined the 801st Army in Ft. Campbell and supported 101st Airborne, serving in Desert Storm. Tony was always helping others and he gave more than he got. He was loved by neighbors and friends and was devoted to his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Louis Anthony Conder Sr. in 2011; sister Mary Lou Conder in 1966; grandfather CW4 Martin May in 1975; grandmother Marguerite Gibbs May in 1983; grandmother Ethel Wright Conder in 1988; grandfather Joseph Conder in 2003; and a special aunt Yonna Jo May Jones in 2016.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Sandra May Conder; son Anthony Conder (Paige); brother Andrew Martin Conder (Kim); grandson Louis Anthony Conder IV; nephew A.J. Conder; and the mother of his son, Stephanie Wilkerson Conder.
Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Tony Conder Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St,, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
