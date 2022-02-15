GREENVILLE — Louis Emuell Kirby, Jr., 69, of Greenville, died on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at his residence. He retired as a staff sergeant in the Army after twenty years, and later retired from the Green River Correctional Facility in Central City.
Survivors: wife, Karen Sue Gill Kirby; sons, Coby Luther, Shad (Megan) Kirby, Seth Kirby, and Zachary (Tonya-Marie) Kirby; daughters, Kaitlen (Christopher) Tuliloa and Megan (Jordan) Kirby-Winsett; sisters, Linda Kirby, Betty Woodham, Cathey Rigtrup, and Syble Gentry.
Service: 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Dean Road in Greenville. Burial: Noon on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Western Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, February 16 at the church.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
