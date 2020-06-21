Louis “Henry” Coomes, 88, a native of Owensboro and one of 11 children of J. Watt and Hattie I. Coomes, with deep roots in Daviess County, passed away May 15, 2020, in Los Angeles. He was a graduate of St. Alphonsus High School, and after serving in the U.S. Air Force, returned to attend Brescia College and UK. A career in aerospace engineering brought him to California, where he married and had five children. He earned two master’s degrees and, after retiring from aerospace after more than 30 years, he taught high school math. He was a lifelong baseball fan, having played in the MLB farm team league for a time, and coached and managed Little League with several of his children and for years after. He was a loving and supportive father and grandfather (“Papaw”). He is survived by four of his five children, his former spouse, seven grandchildren and two of his siblings. You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy. He will eventually be interred at St. Alphonsus Church.