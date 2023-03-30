Louis Kirk Bailey, 91, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Daviess County to the late Elmo and Martine Norris Bailey. He was a foreman at Anderson’s Windows and retired from Western Kentucky Gas as a meter repairman. Kirk proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine during the Korean War. He enjoyed spending time with family, UK basketball, and mowing grass.
In addition to his parents, Kirk was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Myrl Embry Bailey, and a sister, Norma Faye Mills.
Kirk is survived by his daughter, Becky Onstott and her husband, Kenny, of Philpot; grandsons, Chris Onstott and his wife, Karen, and Chad Onstott and his wife, Khristina; three great-grandchildren, Bailey Onstott, Laney Onstott, and Evan Onstott; sister, Betty Dirk and her husband, Gene; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, at Providence United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Providence United Methodist Church, 7610 Short Station Road, Philpot, KY 42366.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented