FORDSVILLE — Louis Lee Canary, 61, of Fordsville, died Friday, Mar. 24, 2023, at the Heartford House.
He was preceded in death by his father, Maxie Canary, and a son, Anthony Canary.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Canary; mother, Bonnie Canary; sister, Julie Koenig (Bill); children, Emilee Canary, Christina Girten, Keith Wiltfang, and Jessica Greer (Chad); step-children, Ashley Sorrels, Josh Durbin, and R.J. Durbin; daughter-in-law, Amanda Canary (Scottie); grandchildren, Erynn Canary, Logan Girten, Wyatt Girten, Brooklyn Girten, Lucas Brown, Oliviah Brown, Finn Brown, Zoie Seaton, Claresia Sorrels, Angela Sorrels, and Christopher Greer; great-grandchildren, Remington Greer and Aries Greer; uncle, James Hines; aunts, Cindy Wilkerson (Donnie), Ellen Harl (Dudley), and Doris Taylor; nieces, Kara Koenig and Annie Koenig; nephew, Seth Koenig; great-nieces, Emma Jean Brown and Lily Brown; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023, at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, with the burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
