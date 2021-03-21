Louis Monroe Lamb, 85, of Owensboro, went to his eternal home Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born to the late Leslie and Arretta Lamb. He was married to the late Joyce Ann Henry Lamb for 64 years before she went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020. He missed her every day.
He graduated from Owensboro Technical High School in 1954. He was known as “Red” at Field Packing Co., where he worked for 43 years before retiring in 1997. He was a faithful member of Crosspointe Baptist Church, where he served in many ways. He loved working in the kitchen alongside his wife and friends, serving many meals to children on Wednesday night and anytime families were in need. He also served as a deacon for many years and was recently named Deacon Emeritus by the church. He loved family get-togethers, especially on Christmas. He would always try to open his presents before anyone else and always provided many laughs during Dirty Santa games.
Aside from his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Lamb; and great-grandson Timmy Lamb.
He is survived by his sons, Ronnie (Pam) Lamb and Robbie (Becky) Lamb; his daughters, Trina Young and Arretta (Paul) Nave; his grandchildren, Bridgett Lamb, Ronnie (Kristin) Lamb, Heather (John) Rouse, Derek (Caitlin) Young, Jessica Young and Mollie Nave; his great-grandchildren, Carter Lamb and Josie Claire Young; sisters Bonnie Mayes and Beverly Luttrell; a special brother-in-law, Cecil Henry; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to previous COVID-19 restrictions, we will be honoring Louis and Joyce with a joint service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crosspointe Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Crosspointe Baptist Church Building Fund, 550 Worthington Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.
All who wish to honor Louis at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home and church for the safety of all those in attendance.
