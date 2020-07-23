Louis Morton, 95, of Owensboro, passed away July 21, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born April 5, 1925, in Ohio County to the late Herbert and Ina Morton. Louis served in the Navy and worked in shipping at Sears for 40 years. He was a member of Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church. Louis was a member of T.P.A. and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Morton; his sisters, Mary Newton, Faye Craig, Grace Payne, Beverly Johnston, and Joselyn Griffin; and his brother, Herbert Morton.
Louis is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited visitation will be held at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral for Mr. Morton shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Wesleyan Heights Baptist Church, 1215 Scherm Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Louis Morton may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
