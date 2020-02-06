Louis Taylor, 99, of Owensboro, passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at Wellington Parc. He was born Oct. 22, 1920, in Jefferson County to the late Olie and Charlotte Williams Taylor. Louis served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a proud veteran, earning many medals and gold stars. He served in the Asiatic Pacific War and was near Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Louis retired from Green River Steel after 30 years of service and was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gertrude Cox Taylor; and his brothers, Gilbert and Carl Taylor.
Louis is survived by his daughter, Mary Lou (Larry) Nolan; grandchildren Tracy (Tom) Pollock and Derek Nolan; and great-granddaughter Katie Nolan.
A committal service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery in the Resurrection Chapel. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
