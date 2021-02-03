ROCKPORT, Ind. — Louis Tornai Jr., 78, of Rockport, Indiana, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, a U.S. Air Force veteran and a millwright with LTV Steel Corp.
Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer Barnes and Stephanie Laurinec; his brother, Paul Tornai; and his sister, Julia Conover.
A virtual celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana, has been entrusted with care.
