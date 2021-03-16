Louise Bazzill Roberson, 84, of Owensboro, passed away March 12, 2021, at her home. She was born June 6, 1936, in Leachville, Arkansas, to the late Charlie and Maudie Bazzill. Louise retired from S.W. Anderson Department Store and was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward W. Roberson.
Survivors include a son, Charles Roberson (Janet); daughter, Veda Wylie (Marty); one granddaughter; two stepgrandsons; and five stepgreat-granddaughters.
Funeral services are private. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be shared at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
