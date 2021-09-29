Louise C. Hobbs, 91, of Owensboro, went with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born March 10, 1930, to the late Roy and Pauline Smith Canary. Louise graduated from Whitesville High School in 1948, where she was valedictorian. She and her husband, Billy F. Hobbs, had two beautiful daughters that Louise affectionately referred to as “her girls.” Her girls were her world, and she stayed home to raise them, cherishing every moment. When her girls were older, Louise went to work at Citizen State Bank as an assistant branch manager. She and her husband were members of Buena Vista Baptist Church for over 65 years. Louise was an avid Bridge player who achieved the title of Life Master; she also enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and Jeopardy. A wiz in the kitchen, Louise shined when making sweets and was well known for her pecan pie. More than anything else, she loved her family and the time she got to spend with them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy F. Hobbs; and sister Deloris Canary.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sherry Rhoads (Larry) and Kathi Hornback (Steve); grandchildren Tommy Rhoads (Patricia), Stacy Castlen (Chris), Kellie Mattingly (Sean) and Bo Hornback (Tiffany); 13 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and five granddogs.
The family will like to thank the staff at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for their wonderful care of their mother especially Lynette Ross in the final days.
The service for Louise Hobbs will be noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church Women’s Disciple Group.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented