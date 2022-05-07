BELTON — Louise “Granny” Lyons, 93, of Belton, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 7:50 p.m. in Alvaton. She was a homemaker and devoted member of Carter Creek Baptist Church.
Louise “Granny” Lyons was a woman who leaves her family a legacy of love. “And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.” 1 Corinthians 13:13. She loved Jesus and wasn’t afraid to share it with anyone and everyone she saw or who would listen. Granny loved others well! Everyone who knew her, and even those who didn’t, fell in love with her. Granny loved to talk! She could talk forever, but she also listened well. Although she loved to talk, her conversation wasn’t just filled with idle words. Louise had conversations that advanced the kingdom. When you shared a moment with her, she spoke words of wisdom about life, love, and Jesus. Louise Lyons led her life by the example of Christ. She leaves her friends and family with a legacy of love. “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.” 1 Corinthians 13:7-8a.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Lyons; daughter, Marilyn Wells; brothers, Leo Walker, Bobby Walker, and Leslie Walker; sisters, Lola Spiller and Renie McKinney; and parents, Aaron and Mae Walker.
She is survived by her children, Jimmy (Maria) Lyons and Ron (Karen) Wells; grandchildren, Jill and Kevin Herndon, Christie and Jeff Witt, Liza Yarbrough, Letasha and Jason Ford, and Danielle and Dylan Gardner; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Gene
Walker.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Carter Creek Baptist Church in Greenville, with Dr. Ron Wells officiating, assisted by Rev. John Day. Burial in Carter Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
