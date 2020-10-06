PACK — Louise Kirkland 99, of the Pack Community in McLean County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Margaret Louise Houser was born May 25, 1921 in McCracken County, Kentucky to the late Oscar Ernest and Lillian Beadles Houser and was married to John Olwyn Kirkland May 23, 1943. Louise retired from the former Charles Chips Plant in Calhoun and was a member of Pack Baptist Church. She loved to travel, was an avid reader and enjoyed her weekly visits to Sacramento Senior Citizens. Louise was an active volunteer with God’s House of Hope monthly fundraisers, always contributing her home-made pies and was lovingly referred to as the “Pie Lady.” In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John O. Kirkland, who died July 27, 2006.
Survivors include her three children, Linda Graham (Freeman) of Bremen, Larry Kirkland (Linda) of Rumsey and Sue Kirkland (Brenda Raynor) of Tucker, Georgia; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and a beloved niece, Martha Siebeking of Evansville, who provided love, support and frequent visits to Louise.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Carl Sparks officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Louise’s family from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Louise’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Louise’s services will be streamed live on at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The Louise Kirkland family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pack Baptist Church; C/O Linda Graham; 2400 Kentucky 81; Central City, Kentucky 42330. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
