BELTON — Louise Knight Jenkins, 99, of Belton, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Mrs. Jenkins was born Oct. 16, 1923, in Muhlenberg County. She was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church and was a homemaker for most of her life.
Mrs. Jenkins lived a wonderful life. She made it a point to constantly read and learn. She worked as a “powder girl” during WWII where she loaded ammunition shells for the war. Just recently she was surrounded by her family and celebrated Christmas together with them. She preached her life sermon every day and loved to put together words and made them into beautiful poems.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Jenkins; son, Arvin “Neel” Jenkins; great-granddaughter, Catherine Coleman; brothers, Floyd Knight, Lloyd Knight, and Boyd Knight; sister, Lucy Simpson; mother, Mattie Belle Knight; and father, Luther David Knight.
She is survived by her children, Terecia (David) Gehring of Madisonville, Nathan (Diana) Jenkins of Belton, Timothy (Dana) Jenkins of Belton, and Mary (David) Beard of Belton; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Bro. Ron Noffsinger and Bro. Mickey Travis officiating. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 135, Central City, KY 42330. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
