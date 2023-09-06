Louise L. Hartsough, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the Carmel Home. Louise was born in Greenville to the late Floyd L. Lancaster and Elsie Mae Simmons Lancaster. She was a lifetime member of Third Baptist Church where she was the President of the WMU, taught second-grade Sunday school for over 50 years, was involved in many high school mission groups, and served the church in many other capacities. Louise was a graduate of Owensboro High School and attended Murray State University, and was a former member of the Home and Garden Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Douglas S. Haynes, in 1991 and H. Warren Hartsough, in 2015, and sisters, Edna Bohaning, Jeanne Wathen, Ella Mae Jackson, and Mildred Lancaster.
Survivors include her nephew, Richard S. Wathen, Jr. of West Palm Beach, Florida; nieces, Leslie Wathen of Tampa, Florida, Brenda Malin of Evansville, Indiana, and Joan Shappard of Newburgh, Indiana; great-nieces and nephews, Stephanie Swanson, Chase Swanson, Kyle DePeppe, Brent DePeppe, Matthew Shappard, and Elizabeth Shappard; many great-great-nieces and nephews; step-children, Gregory W. Hartsough and Nancy Jane Miller; step-grandchildren, Dr. Sarah Hartsough Callahan, Dr. Richard Hartsough, Rebecca Hartsough, Phillip J. Mui, Joanna Hayes, and Jillian Hayes; step-great-grandsons, Harrison and Logan Callahan; and step-great-granddaughter, Jane Hunter Callahan.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in the chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Third Baptist Church or the Carmel Home.
