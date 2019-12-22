CALHOUN -- Louise "Lou" Leachman, 72, of Calhoun, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her home. She retired as an X-ray technician and attended Calhoun Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Tony Leachman; son Michael Leachman; daughter Lesley Hollimon; brother Alan Corrick; and sister Joyce Warden.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry, P.O. Box 283, Calhoun, KY 42327.
