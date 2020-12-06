SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — Louise Motteler, 86, of Spencer County, Indiana, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was a member of Chrisney Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Otto Motteler Jr.; her children, Michael Hogue and Joyce Raden; and siblings Mary Lou
Davis, Jean Dean and
Sue Batson.
Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Chrisney Baptist Church, Chrisney, Indiana. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions: Asera Care Hospice.
Commented