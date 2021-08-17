Louise Thompson, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14 at her residence. She was born May 20, 1932, in St. Joe, Kentucky, the daughter of Steven Vincent and Nizzie Krown Dant.
Louise was a devout Catholic, saying the rosary every day, attending daily mass and she even took care of the prayer candles for St. Stephen Cathedral. Her greatest calling was to be a caregiver. This started at a young age as she took on the role of mother to her 10 siblings and continued as a loving mother and grandmother to her own. She was as awesome woman with the strength of Job who loved without end and thought of all others before herself. She enjoyed ironing and cooking, sewing, watching old T.V. shows, walking and she loved her flowers.
Aside from her parents, Louise was preceded in death by three children, Carolyn, Steven and Judy Faye; four sisters; and three brothers.
Left to honor Louise’s memory are her sons, Charles (Denise), Joseph Ray, Raymond and James Thompson; her daughter, Mary Lou (Danny) Jones; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Carl, Albert Lee and Charles Ray Dant.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 18 at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301-9989 or Meals on Wheels, 1650 West 2nd Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family requests that all visitors to the funeral home for visitation or the church for the funeral please wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
The family requests that all visitors to the funeral home for visitation or the church for the funeral please wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
