Louise Wethington, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro to the late Dallas and Lulu Hamilton.
Louise was employed with Gabe’s Tower Inn and Gabe’s Steakhouse for many years. She retired from American Olean Tile. Louise was loved and respected by everyone who knew her because of her intelligence, great sense of humor and infectious laugh. She loved life, family, friends and her kitty cats. Louise had a beautiful way of looking at life. She was a wonderful person and a beautiful mother. Mrs. Wethington loved going for walks, reading, working crosswords, dancing and laughing. She made our lives a better place to be. She will be deeply missed and always in our hearts.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, H. Joe Wethington; and brothers Donnie, Leon Jake and Tommy Hamilton.
She is survived by daughters Peggy White, Cat Wethington, Lydia Wethington and Jackie Wethington, all of Owensboro, and Janice Wethington of South Carolina; two grandsons, Alan White and Collin Horn; two great-grandsons, Aiden and Jared; two sisters, Shirley McCormick and Betty King; several nieces and nephews; and her loving kitties.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Spay A Stray, P.O. Box 6012, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented