GLENCOE, ILLINOIS — Louvenia Bell Jackson Richards, 86, of Glencoe, Illinois, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest in Owensboro. She was born November 13, 1935, in Pleasant Ridge, to the late Artis and Virgie Simmons Acton Bell. She was a member of St. Paul AME Church in Glencoe, Illinois.
She was also preceded in death by her husbands, James Jackson and Ennis Richards; a son, Terry Jackson; a granddaughter, Chanel Cadette; three sisters, Alice Willis, Jamesetta Spencer, and Minnie Taylor; and five brothers, Oscar Acton and James, Harry, Sylvester, and Charles Bell.
Louvenia is survived by her daughter, Shanna Jackson Cadette, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
