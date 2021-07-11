Lovely E. Hinton Peters, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born June 3, 1938, in Monroe, Louisiana, to the late Aubrey E. and Una Mae Taylor Hinton. Lovely had worked at the American Tobacco Co. as an administrative secretary. She loved to sing, having sung in a number of choral groups and for many services, weddings and funerals.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Ronald Peters; her daughter, Deanna Peters Denk and husband Tom of Lombard, Illinois; her son, Brent L. Peters of Spring Hill, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Epiphany and Theo Peters; her sister, Peggy Harben and husband Archie of Swartz, Louisiana; and her brother, Dwayne Hinton and wife Joann of Newport News, Virginia.
There will be no services for Mrs. Peters at this time.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
