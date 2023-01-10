HARDINSBURG — LoVera Preston, 91, of Custer, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. She was a member of Custer Church of God and a retired CNA with Breckinridge Memorial Hospital.
Survivors: daughters, Twylane Van Lahr, Kathy Graham, Audrey Basham, and Penny Willis.
Service: Noon Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Custer Church of God. Burial: Bennett Cemetery, Custer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Custer Church of God.
