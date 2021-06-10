Lowell Braden, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, with cancer. He was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Owensboro, to the late Walter and Marguerite Braden.
After graduating high school, Lowell furthered his education at Western Kentucky University and earned his degree in math, with a minor in physics and chemistry. He went on to serve in the Army reserves for 20 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Lowell worked at G.E. and MPD for 40 years before retiring in 2000. After his retirement, he enjoyed boating and camping with his family. He had a strong love for Jesus Christ and attended church with his wife at Crosspointe Baptist. He was compassionate, generous and would have given anyone the shirt off of his back.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Braden; and his brothers, Ronald Braden and Basil Braden.
Lowell is survived by his wife of 67 years, Faye Braden; his daughter, Shawn Braden; his granddaughter, Heather (Derek) Hatley; his great-granddaughters, Bianca Hatley and Ava Hatley; his sister, Aretta West; his niece, Linda Sewell; his nephew, Chuck (Cherie) West; as well as several other great-nieces and great-nephews.
His service will be noon Friday at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel of Peace.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675.
