FORDSVILLE — Lowell Daugherty, 88, passed away in his Fordsville Nursing Home on Thursday July 16, 2020. He was born in Ohio County to the late Amos and Vonnie Embry Daugherty. Lowell was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a timber worker.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Kenny Daugherty and Gary Daugherty.
Survivors include a son, Larry Daugherty; four grandchildren; four sisters, Alma Devine, Wanda Jones, Emma Jean Bratcher and Goldie Johnson; several nieces and nephews. He loved them all and will be greatly missed.
There will be a private memorial service held at a later date. Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
